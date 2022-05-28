 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Salem High School Class of 2022

West Salem High School will hold commencement ceremonies Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

Valedictorian: Calista Robaczewski

Salutatorian: Elsa Mitchell

Class of 2022 graduates are Derrick Anderson, Madison Anderson, Machaela Antony, Isaac Baxter, Helen Black, Kaylee Blatz, Sophia Block, Anna Bohnsack, Emma Brigson, Connor Brown, Alyssa Byrnes, Ashley Cannon, Adam Chandler, Delaney Christianson, Scott Clark, Anja Clauson, Isaac Corbin, Alannys Cruz Lambert, Ryan Cuautle, Joseph Daley V, Aubrey Davis, Tessa Deal, Allison Dorshorst, Damien Dovenberg, Peter Dressel.

Autumn Dummer, Brady Dunnum, McKenna Everson, Skylar Ferguson, Braedon Finch, Kate Fitzgerald, Leonardo Flores, Madelyn Fry, Kylee Gander, Weston Gerke, Alyssa Gilster, Sasha Grueneis, Destiny Hanson, Nikolas Hanson, Nathan Hare, Allison Harman, Lacy Harper, Nolan Heger, Jackson Hehli, Kevin Helgeson, Taneea Henderson, Justin Hennessey, Emily Henthorn, Tegan Hewitt, Robert Hirschfield, Alyssa Holte, Katharine Horstman, Leif Hutchens, Chase Jones, Ella Jordan, Brett Kelly, Mackenzie Kepler, Kristin Knope, Abigail Koch.

James Kohlmeier, Noah LaFleur, Jeremiah Las, Nels Lebakken, Kyle Lee, Zachary Long, Caitlynn Lueck, Megan Marcou, Maggie Marshall, Charles McConkey, McKenzie Medd, Arin Miller, Emily Miller, Gracie Miller, Elsa Mitchell, Dylan Moran, Garrett Mueller, Reanna Muellenberg, Christopher Najera, Makenzie Nelson, Leah Newton, Ryan Nickles, Zackary Niemeier, Arianna Oliver, Isaac Olson, Madison Olson, Samantha Olver, Krish Patel, Haley Patterson, Trenton Perrett, Reid Rasmussen, Elaina Riemer, Calista Robaczewski, Molly Roberts.

Brady Scallon, Kevin Schams, Edward Schmitz, Samuel Schmidt, Emma Schran, Ryan Schroeder, Bennett Schumacher, Canaan Schwarz, Vincent Schwarz, Orin Schwier, Morgan Sevier, Owen Sheehan, David Silbaugh III, Mandi Soper-Kinstler, Erica Spinler, Rachel Stein, McKenna Stoll, Marina Thompson, Samuel Tower, Kendra Trautsch, Matilda Vidal, Grace Waldenberger, Madeline Weigel, Kegan Wemette, Blaine Wheeler, Wesley Whitehead, Maxwell Williams, Maxwell Wolf, David Wright, Max Yahnke. 

