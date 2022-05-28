West Salem High School Class of 2022

West Salem High School will hold commencement ceremonies Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Calista Robaczewski
Salutatorian: Elsa Mitchell
Class of 2022 graduates are Derrick Anderson, Madison Anderson, Machaela Antony, Isaac Baxter, Helen Black, Kaylee Blatz, Sophia Block, Anna Bohnsack, Emma Brigson, Connor Brown, Alyssa Byrnes, Ashley Cannon, Adam Chandler, Delaney Christianson, Scott Clark, Anja Clauson, Isaac Corbin, Alannys Cruz Lambert, Ryan Cuautle, Joseph Daley V, Aubrey Davis, Tessa Deal, Allison Dorshorst, Damien Dovenberg, Peter Dressel.
Brady Scallon, Kevin Schams, Edward Schmitz, Samuel Schmidt, Emma Schran, Ryan Schroeder, Bennett Schumacher, Canaan Schwarz, Vincent Schwarz, Orin Schwier, Morgan Sevier, Owen Sheehan, David Silbaugh III, Mandi Soper-Kinstler, Erica Spinler, Rachel Stein, McKenna Stoll, Marina Thompson, Samuel Tower, Kendra Trautsch, Matilda Vidal, Grace Waldenberger, Madeline Weigel, Kegan Wemette, Blaine Wheeler, Wesley Whitehead, Maxwell Williams, Maxwell Wolf, David Wright, Max Yahnke.
