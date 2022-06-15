West Salem High School student killed in crash on Mississippi River

A West Salem High School student is dead after a crash involving two watercraft Tuesday on the Mississippi River.

A letter to parents from the West Salem School District identified the deceased as sophomore Marley Tauscher.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, two personal watercraft collided on the west channel of the Mississippi River around 1:30 p.m. The DNR says the crash involved four people.

The DNR didn’t disclose whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

The DNR is still investigating the cause of the incident. The agency didn’t give a timeline on when additional information will be released, but said a report must be filed within 10 days.

The La Crosse Police Department assisted the DNR at the scene.

