West Salem Middle School names students of month

The following are students of the month of January at West Salem Middle School:
5th GradeBrooklyn Weiland: Daughter of Damian & Amanda Weiland.
Addy Tlustosch: Daughter of Ty & Candice Tlustosch.
Nathan Brudos: Son of Mike & Julie Brudos.
6th GradeEvan Berra: Son of Time & Polly Berra.
Colin Holst: Son of Tanner & Jamie Holst.
Katie Paddy: Daughter of Arthur & Lynn Paddy.
7th GradeParker Whitacre: Son of Shaun & Tara Whitacre.
Emma Olson: Daughter of Justin & Heather Olson.
Evan Crusan: Son of Kelly & Erika Crusan.
8th GradeSawyer Stakston: Son of Justin & Jackie Stakston.
Elise Schwarz: Daughter of David & Heidi Schwarz.
Samantha Patterson: Daughter of Todd & Sara Patterson