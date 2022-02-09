 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Salem Middle School names students of month

  • 0

The following are students of the month of January at West Salem Middle School:

5th GradeBrooklyn Weiland: Daughter of Damian & Amanda Weiland.

Addy Tlustosch: Daughter of Ty & Candice Tlustosch.

Nathan Brudos: Son of Mike & Julie Brudos.

6th GradeEvan Berra: Son of Time & Polly Berra.

Colin Holst: Son of Tanner & Jamie Holst.

Katie Paddy: Daughter of Arthur & Lynn Paddy.

7th GradeParker Whitacre: Son of Shaun & Tara Whitacre.

Emma Olson: Daughter of Justin & Heather Olson.

Evan Crusan: Son of Kelly & Erika Crusan.

8th GradeSawyer Stakston: Son of Justin & Jackie Stakston.

Elise Schwarz: Daughter of David & Heidi Schwarz.

People are also reading…

Samantha Patterson: Daughter of Todd & Sara Patterson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News