From minister to psychologist, missionary to bus driver, the Rev. Richard Erickson has held many titles and performed many roles, with his latest — children’s book author — inspired by a bit of each.
Erickson, 73, of West Salem has lead a storied life, his experiences include volunteering in impoverished Phnom Penh, serving as a jail chaplain in Minnesota and adopting two orphans. Each could be material for a compelling book, but Erickson chose his most recent endeavor — part-time bus driver for the West Salem School District — as the subject of his first published picture book, “School Bus #9: Welcome Aboard.”
Self-published with proceeds going towards Erickson’s newly established nonprofit, Talking School Bus Enterprises Inc., the book follows “Dr. E’s” daily route, told from the point of view of Bus #9. Brightly illustrated by Whitney Schmucker and designed for ages 3 to 7, the story goes over bus safety, simple facts and the excitement of the ride.
“It’s a fun book about all the adventures you go on riding the school bus,” Erickson said. “Kids are looking at these tin boxes and wondering what they are and how do I get on one — they’re fascinated by it. The big kids don’t care — they’re on it every day — but it’s kind of a page-turner for a 7-year-old.”
Previously serving as a missionary in Cambodia for three years, Erickson started driving the bus a few hours a day after moving to West Salem five years ago to care for his now 99-year-old mother, who, despite her advanced age, still climbs the stairs and keeps up on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”
“What I learned in Southeast Asia is that there are no nursing homes,” Erickson says. “Old people just live with their families until they die. Living with a parent in an unfamiliar environment can be lonely. I wanted to associate with adults, but in my old age, I did not want to take on a full-time job. So I took on a job driving bus.”
Erickson, who has four children living in Minnesota — Kurt, Kathy, Peter, who was adopted from Korea, and Heang, adopted from Cambodia — has been passionate about helping youths for decades. A licensed ordained Protestant minister, he served at a church in Minnesota during the 1960s, becoming a jail chaplain in 1968, working with juvenile delinquents. Hoping to better help them turn their lives around, Erickson earned his Ph.D in clinical psychology, working as a school psychologist first in St. Louis Park, Minn., and then Logos International School in Phnom Penh, where he was also pastor. Each year, Erickson funded a grand Christmas party for a local orphanage and helped one student come to America to obtain higher education.
While no longer stationed in Phnom Penh, Erickson’s heart remains with the youths there, and Talking School Bus Enterprises will continue to benefit Cambodians. Until his book makes a profit, Erickson will continue to use his $20.07-an-hour bus driving wage to sponsor a family, support the orphanage and assist with tuition.
“I’ve been blessed with a retirement that is more than enough for me to survive,” Erickson says.
Half of the proceeds of “School Bus #9: Welcome Aboard” will stay stateside to help fund extracurricular activities or school sports costs for underprivileged local students.
In his district, Erickson says, 45 percent of students are on the free lunch program, and the need is even higher in Cambodia, where the government does not help with food or even clean water.
“In America, you can get help from churches and social services,” Erickson says. “In Cambodia, you can’t do that. People just die.”
Erickson has partnered with reading specialist Sandi Stavlo to help operate his nonprofit and sell copies of the book through PTAs and at fundraisers and local events. Stavlo also served as book editor and had teachers do a test read.
“Everyone loved it, and that’s kind of telling,” Stavlo said.
Erickson, who greets by name the 151 kids who ride his bus each week and “pays” those on bus stop announcement duty with Starbursts, says he and the students have a bit of a “mutual admiration society — I like them, they like me. They like me so much, they don’t even throw their trash on the floor. Usually.”
Erickson has allocated a copy of “School Bus #9: Welcome Aboard” for each and is looking forward to the feedback.
“My hope is the younger kids will like the book,” Erickson said. “And the older kids will say, ‘Maybe writing a book is something I can do in my life.’”
To buy a copy of “School Bus #9: Welcome Aboard,” call Richard Erickson at 608-461-1296. A website for Talking School Bus Enterprises will be up later this week.
