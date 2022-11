The West Salem Police Department has partnered with the School District of West Salem for a Toy & Boot Drive for the holiday season.

The police department will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys and boots for children in need in our community, ages 4-14. Most needed items are boots in children sizes 11-13 and 1-5.

People can drop off the donations at the police department during business hours of Monday – Friday, 7:45am – 4:45pm, ending on Friday, December 16.