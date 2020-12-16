 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Salem School District resuming in-person classes Jan. 4
0 comments
alert top story

West Salem School District resuming in-person classes Jan. 4

{{featured_button_text}}
West Salem District Offices graphic for web

Following a vote from the West Salem School Board, in-person classes will resume after winter break, following an approximately two-month period of virtual learning due to COVID-19 precautions. 

Beginning Jan. 4, West Salem School District students in 4K and grades K-5 will have in-class instruction, while students in grades 6-12 will follow a hybrid model, attending either Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be reserved for checking in with teachers and catching up on any work that hasn’t already been completed for the week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition, the School Board announced all co-curricular activities, including athletics, will be allowed to resume practices and competitions.

The decision by the School Board were made in conjunction with school administrators, the district doctor, district nursing staff, and local healthcare experts.

The decision included the "reviewing (of) local data on the spread of COVID-19 and new guidance on reopening schools from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Brown University’s School of Public Health, and other resources providing evidence and guidance for in-person schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic," the School District said in a release. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Environmental, Agricultural Groups Announce New Partnership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News