West Salem school voters approve referendum to exceed district's revenue limit

West Salem School District voters have approved a referendum calling for exceeding the district’s revenue limit for three years to help pay for programming and services, facility maintenance and upgrades, and competitive staff wages.

In unofficial totals by the county, 1,203 voters, or 54 percent, were in favor and 1,028 voters, or 46 percent, were against.

The district asked to exceed its revenue limit by $2.5 million for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years, and by $2.75 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The additional funds won’t pay for any new programs or services, only maintain existing ones, according to information from the district.

Maintenance will be a priority at the district’s elementary and high schools, which are both in need of new roofs, an updated welding lab at the high school, and updates to the Outdoor Education Center, among other general upkeep. Additionally, more parking near the school’s athletic facility, the “Panther Den,” is included in the facilities plan.

Finally, the district hopes to maintain competitive wages in order to retain staff and recruit new employees. The district stated that 58% of its staff has been with the district for over six years.

“We desire to honor the commitment they have made to our district by compensating them fairly,” the district stated in its info packet.

The district stated that if the referendum failed it would need to consider making $1.6 million in budget cuts which could impact staffing, class sizes and lapsing facilities upgrades.

In another referendum, residents in the town of Greenfield rejected a switch to a town-wide, curbside pickup for garbage, rather than offering garbage drop-off at its recycling center.

The vote was 112 in favor and 524, or 83 percent, against.

This was an advisory, nonbinding referendum, meaning it’s essentially just a poll on the community. The final decision would be made by the town board.

According to the town’s notice on the referendum, a new curbside pick-up program would cost the town about $111,130, about $98,543 more than it currently pays for waste management. It would pay Hilltopper Refuse & Recycling Service $78,000 through April,2023 for the pick-up service.

It’s unclear what the cost would be for individual homeowners, but garbage would be picked up weekly and recycling every other week if approved.

If the curbside pick-up service was implemented, the town stated it could sell the recycling center land for a profit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0