West Salem student honored for Eagle Scout project, Capitol presentation

  • Updated
State of Scouting Address

Sen. Brad Pfaff, left, and Rep. Steve Doyle recognize  Eagle Scout Dawson Gronemus of West Salem High School.

 Joe Koshollek Wisconsin State Legislature

Dawson Gronemus, West Salem High School student and Eagle Scout, presented a portion of the Boy Scouts Report to the State held Tuesday at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

At the event, Dawson received an official citation for his work as an Eagle Scout and for presenting in the report.

Sen. Brad Pfaff and Rep. Steve Doyle attended the presentation and congratulated Dawson on the honor and his Eagle Scout project, which created 12 new wooden benches for the La Crosse County Fairgrounds.

