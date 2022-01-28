West Salem teacher elected VP of National Council for the Social Studies

West Salem Middle School Social Studies teacher Jennifer Morgan has been elected vice president of the National Council for the Social Studies. She will begin her term on July 1.

Morgan has taught social studies at West Salem Middle School for 27 years and currently teaches eighth-grade students. In addition to teaching, she is a past president of the Wisconsin Council for the Social Studies and currently serves as its executive director of external affairs.

Morgan received a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and a Master of Education degree from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Prior to being elected to this role, she served on the NCSS board of directors from 2015-18. She chaired the Rho Kappa Advisory Council during the creation of Jr. Rho Kappa, a national honor society for middle and junior high students and a new scholarship for high school members.

