The Silverado Saloon, Kromes Bar and Hunter's Last Chance will help to host the American Cancer Society's "Lazy Man Triathlon" starting at 2 p.m. July 27 at 121 S. Mill St., West Salem.
For $30 per two-person team, participants can help raise funds and awareness for the Cancer Society through an afternoon of pool, darts and a cornhole tournament. Team members must be 21 or older, and teams will rotate in a bracket throughout the tournament.
Event games, gun raffles, meat raffles, cash prizes, signed memorabilia from the Packers, Brewers and Bucks will be available to win, and the winning team will win a grand prize.
Funds raised go to the American Cancer Society, helping provide free information and support, as well as fund cancer research.
To learn more or register, visit lazymantri.eventbrite.com or call 608-792-8312.
