West Salem resident Harley Ferris was inducted into the International Foodservice Distributors Association’s Truck Driver Hall of Fame this year, honoring his decades-long career with no chargeable accidents.

“I really do love driving truck. I never really knew what I wanted to do out of high school and this fell in my lap.” said Ferris. “Life is good.”

Ferris started working at Reinhart Foodservice, now Performance Foodservice, as a “helper,” or assistant to the driver, soon after he left high school.

After two years of being a helper and the birth of his second daughter, Ferris set his eyes on getting his commercial driver’s license, seeing how satisfied the drivers he worked with were.

Two weeks after passing the CDL test, Ferris was running deliveries on his own and continued driving for 29 years.

“It really is good money for someone that doesn’t have a college education. I supported myself pretty well, I supported my whole family very well through all these years,” said Ferris.

Since then, Ferris has never been in an accident that was his fault, earning him a spot in the IDFA Truck Driver Hall of Fame.

“Given the current driver shortages and supply chain disruptions, it’s an honor to acknowledge these professional truck drivers who are quite literally driving the economy,” said Mark S. Allen, IFDA president and CEO. “The IFDA Hall of Fame provides a permanent recognition of the skills and dedication these drivers bring to their profession.”

Ferris estimates he works an estimated 10 to 12 hours a day making an average of 25 deliveries on routes that take him from La Crosse and Onalaska out to Minneapolis, Prarie du Chien, Waunakee and Portage.

The job of a food service deliver driver not only involves driving, but unloading goods from the truck and into the storerooms, coolers and freezers of restaurants, hospitals and schools.

Ferris also made deliveries throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that strained supply chains nationwide.

“With COVID, all routes got scrubbed, so nobody had a set route,” said Ferris. “For two years, I was running anywhere and everywhere that they asked me to, and I did it.”

To stay safe on the road, Ferris tries to anticipate what other drivers might do, such as running a red light or illegally passing his truck.

Ferris notes that being prepared for the variety of hazardous weather conditions in Wisconsin is also important, but ultimately safe driving boils down to “common sense.”

“I hate so say that so simply, but it really is. It’s knowing your surroundings, always looking out for other people,” said Ferris.

Regular drivers can also help with road safety, said Ferris, by waiting to make safe and legal passes, noting that semi trucks have blind spots that regular vehicles do not.

Driving safe means Ferris can come home to his family at the end of the shift and take a well-deserved nap.

“I’m glad to be at the position where I’m at, and I’m happy that I’ve had a pretty great career,” said Ferris. “I’m going to keep going for as long as I can physically do it.”

In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota