West Salem Water Department to flush all hydrants

The West Salem Water Department will be exercising water main valves and flushing all fire hydrants in the Village of West Salem the week of April 11 to 15.

Do not do laundry on the day hydrants are flushed in your area, the department says, as flushing stirs up rust that may stain clothing. If there is any discoloration in your water let it run for a few minutes and it will clear up, the department says; the water is safe to drink.