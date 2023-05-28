Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Highlights for the just announced 2023-24 Heider Center season include a pair of back-by-popular-demand returnees, a high-powered international act from Brazil, tributes to three beloved performers and the ultimate Disney show.

“We tried to incorporate a mix of genres from classical to pop hits to Disney,” said Arts Director Dan Heeerts. “There should be something for everyone.”

This years’ returnees — the Looney Lutherans and 4Guys with Dinner Jackets — are likely to provide plenty of knowing laughs. Each of them has a new show. Looney Lutherans will be back with a Christmas season show on Dec. 8 entitled “Hold the Lutefisk!” Meanwhile, 4Guyz will showcase their Supper Club Tour on Feb. 10.

“If you live in Wisconsin you will probably be able to relate to everything in this show,” Heerts said.

“Yesterday Once More — The Sound of Karen Carpenter” on Jan. 18 will be the first show of 2024 and the first of three tribute shows. It will feature the voice of Joanne O’Brien. “She’s a singer/actress who decided to put this show together to highlight the diversity of Karen Carpenter,” Heerts said.

James Taylor fans might want to circle the date of March 8. That’s when “How Sweet It Is — The music of James Taylor” hits the Heider Stage. This tribute is the work of Nashville-based singer/songwriter Steve Leslie, who even looks a bit like James Taylor.

“He portrays James Taylor really well,” Heerts said. “It’s just a really nice show.”

The final tribute show, “Sweet Seasons — A Celebration of Carole King,” will conclude the Heider season on April 12. This one features 26-year-old singer and piano prodigy Michelle Foster.

A month prior to the Carole King show the Heider Center will be trying something a little different. “The Little Mermen — Ultimate Disney Cover Band” is a multimedia show on March 16 geared toward parents and their children (student ticket prices were lowered to $10 this year so shows like this one will be a little more accessible for families).

“Little Mermen” covers the history of Disney songs starting in 1932.

“The actors and actresses dress in costume so you’ll have Lisa from “Frozen” or the animals from “Jungle Book,” Heerts said.

The season’s opener on Oct. 8 will also also feature something a little different — the Purdue Varsity Club Glee Choir, a venerable institution now in its 130th year. This dynamic group travels the world. “I know they’ve been to New Zealand, China and South Africa in recent years,” Heerts said.

Their repertoire includes vocal jazz, swing, gospel, pop and virtually any kind of vocal music. There’s a bit of a local angle too, in that the group’s director is Bill Griffel, a Viterbo graduate.

For their Nov. 18 show the B2Twins (pronounced “B-Twins’) have taken one of the more unlikely routes to the Heider Center stage. These twins from Brazil grew up in the slums of Rio de Janeiro.

“They had to drop out of school early but after their father made them homemade instruments, they started playing, got noticed and now they’re doing international tours,” Heerts said. “It’s a real high-energy show with lots of audience interaction. They do everything from Sinatra to Ed Sheeran, from Michael Jackson to Nirvana.”

The Heider Center is offering two season ticket packages at discounted prices until June 30. The Mainstage package includes all shows except for Looney Lutherans. Little Mermen and the Karen Carpenter tribute — all for a 10% savings. The Mainstage & Mainstage Plus package includes all eight shows for a 15% savings.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at noon on Aug. 14. For more information call 608-786-2550 or go to the Heider Center website at heidercenter.org