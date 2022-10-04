Westby celebrates completion of building projects

The Westby Area School District celebrated the completion of district-wide school improvement projects with ribbon-cutting ceremonies at Coon Valley Elementary School and Westby Middle/High School.

In his welcoming remarks on Friday, District Administrator Steve Michaels said he was glad everyone was there to celebrate the projects’ completion. “It’s not every day a school district has a ribbon-cutting ceremony. So enjoy this moment in history.”

Michaels said the project started three years ago with facilities planning efforts by the board of education and district administration using a comprehensive facilities assessment, a district-wide community survey, and numerous staff and community engagement opportunities.

The Westby area community approved the Nov. 3, 2020 referendum, which approved $11.95 million in funding for district-wide safety, security and site improvements including secure entrances, ADA accessibility updates, building infrastructure and capital maintenance, tech ed. renovations, and an addition and renovation of the greenhouse at Westby Area High School.

Gerald Roethel, board of education president, thanked the community for supporting the facilities referendum for current students and for those in the years to come.

Michaels expressed appreciation for each buildings’ leadership for adapting and making adjustments during construction.

At the ceremony in Coon Valley, fourth-grade students watched the event and teacher Rebecca Molledahl cut the ribbon.

The ceremony in Westby was held at the high school entrance in the afternoon. The high school choir sang the national anthem under the direction of Tara Lyons. Bob Bothe, high school principal, and Abby Leis, senior class president, cut the ribbon while all class officers stood behind them.

Representatives from Bray Architects and Miron Construction also spoke at both ceremonies.

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held at each school Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.