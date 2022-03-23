Westby’s Snowflake Ski Club revives youth ski jumping program

Westby’s Snowflake Ski Club and ski jumping have been part of the area’s history since 1922, and the club has resurrected its youth ski jumping program to continue the tradition.

The revival of the youth ski jumping program started in October 2021, when the club hosted a Learn to Ski program at Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby. Interested youth and their parents came together to learn more information about the sport and the program.

In November, weekly dry land practices began, during which the athletes warmed up, engaged in games that improved balance and agility, learned about ski jump basics like inrun position, and went off what is called a “roller jump,” where they landed on mattresses.

More than 20 beginning youth, ranging in age from 5 to 14, are part of the program, which holds twice-a-week practices at Snowflake’s ski jumping complex in Timber Coulee. The jumpers come from La Crosse, Holmen, La Farge, Viroqua, Westby and Cashton.

Over the winter of 2021-22, the youth jumped from the 5-, 10- and 20-meter hills. Kathy Frydenlund, a volunteer with the Snowflake Ski Club, said they will likely move up to the 40-meter hill next season. The ski jumping complex also has 65- and 90-meter hills. The youth competed all over the Midwest and placed at tournaments.

“The kids are doing great, and loving ski jumping,” Frydenlund said.

The youth have three coaches — Matt Keuler, who trained for the 1998 Olympics team and was a competitor in Continental Cups, Derek Lunde, who competed in the junior nationals as a kid and now has his children learning to ski jump, and Augie Schini, who was the club’s sole youth ski jumper before the current resurgence and the only ski jumper the club had go off the large hill for many years.

Frydenlund said Schini, who’s now an adult, is one of the three ski jumpers who do the triple jump at the end of the tournament, where three go off the hill at once.

Kimberly Erickson-Nichols said her son, Kalian, 9, became interested in the sport in February 2021, when her father, Robert Erickson, brought out a pair of old wooden jumping skis. Kalian started playing in the snow with his grandfather’s skis. “It took off from there,” Erickson-Nichols said. She said her son has been doing some downhill skiing for two years.

Erickson-Nichols, who’s from Westby, said she and her family love to be outdoors snowboarding and skiing. That enjoyment of the outdoors was one reason she said “yes” to having Kalian participate in the youth ski jumping program. The other reasons – the sport is a Norwegian tradition and it gives her son an opportunity for more outdoor time. “The more outdoor time there is the faster winter goes.”

She said it’s important to keep up the ski-jumping tradition in Westby because of the great facility that was built in Timber Coulee. “People love our facility… There’s excitement to reclaim the junior jumping…”

Ellie Keenan of Holmen has two children in the program – Boone, 9, and Huck, 5. The children are continuing a family tradition as fourth generation ski jumpers. Keenan’s father, Erik Malvik, was a Masters jumper at age 68, and her grandfather, Sig Malvik, was also a jumper.

Sarah and Joel Jepsen of Westby have one jumper, Asa, 12, in the program. Sarah said when they saw the ski hills they became interested in the sport.

Keuler, who’s the announcer for the club’s large hill tournament and who announced at the recent junior national tournament, said Snowflake has one of six large hills in North America and having a junior club is important in order for a club get behind the sport and keep it going.

Keuler said ski jumping allows youth to experience an individual sport and still form relationships. He said the junior jumpers push each other every day and compete back and forth at tournaments.

“They’re only kids so long and ski jumping is a unique thing,” he said.

Parent Ellie Keenan agreed. “Not everybody can fly; most kids can’t,” she said.

Keuler said ski jumping isn’t a “drop-off” sport, because parents are involved with the practices.

“We’re outside and we respect the cold; it’s fun to be outside when you’re used to it,” he said.

Families who are interested in learning more about the youth ski jumping program or what the sport of ski jumping is like, may contact Keuler at 608-799-4916 or Matt.keuler@gmail.com, Derek Lunde at 608-386-7331 or Dlunde@contractorsupplyws.com, or Frydenlund at 608-632-4709 kathyfrydenlund@gmail.com.

Future plans

Frydenlund said the club’s goal is to have a capital campaign to put plastic on the 5-, 10- and 20-meter hills so that ski jumping can become a year-round sport in Westby.

The club now has a 501 © (3) organization called Friends of Snowflake Ski Jumping, Inc., so donors who wish to make their contributions to a 501 © (3) entity for tax purposes can.

Frydenlund said the club plans to have a tent set up during Westby’s Syttende Mai celebration in May so youth can demonstrate going off the roller jump and continue to recruit local kids to ski jump.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.