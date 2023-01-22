Westby's Linda Thies' Nativity collection reflects the world

Nativity scenes have a special place in Linda Thies’ heart.

The rural Westby woman has an extensive collection of Nativity scenes from all over the world, and they are made from a wide variety of materials ranging from glass and wood to sea glass and beeswax.

For several years, Thies decorated the North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church fellowship hall with just a few of her Nativity scenes. During the 2022 Christmas season, Nativity scenes filled up about 17 tables.

“I don’t remember exactly when I started to collect Nativity scenes,” Thies said.

The collection includes the Nativity scene she remembers from her childhood — her grandmother’s from the late 1950s. The figurines are chalkware, which means they are made out of plaster and painted. “They are chipped and have been glued together,” she said. When she and her brother were little, Thies recalls they were allowed to handle them.

As the years passed, Thies started to get interested in Nativity scenes from other countries.

“Each one is unique in their own way,” she said. “I probably started getting a few Nativity scenes and saw how different they were and started to look for more and it grew from there.”

For many of the Nativity scenes, Thies has photos of the people who made them, descriptions of how they were made and how important it was to the creator to make them.

Thies said she has no idea how many Nativity scenes she has. “A few years ago a church member counted around 100. I’d say it’s considerably more. This isn’t all of them; this is what I got out.”

The Nativity scenes are stored in an unused Sunday school room at the church, which is located along Highway 27 between Westby and Cashton. “It’s more convenient. It would take a room at home.”

She said it’s interesting to see what part of the world each Nativity scene comes from. “I have a set from China, which is not exactly a Christian country and three from Ukraine.” One of the sets from Ukraine is made of beeswax.

“A lot of these Nativities have stories to tell,” Thies said. “One Nativity from Mexico has the figure of the devil. You don’t find Nativities with the devil.”

The artist is Jose Juan Garcia Aguilar. The artist’s statement displayed with the scene notes the following: “A question often asked is why is the devil in the nativity. … Satan in the nativity is the representation of the doubt and disbelief in God’s goodness. After all, Satan is only a fallen angel and incapable of any true power because he is not God. The devil’s presence in these nativity scenes and images shouldn’t be scary or unsettling, but serve as a reminder of the power of God and His infinite mercy to be made man so that He could die for our sins.”

Thies’ favorite Nativity scene is a Henning set hand carved in Norway. “It has red and blue, which are Norwegian colors.”

Thies said sometimes people think Nativity scenes should look traditional. “There are all different kinds with different kinds of expressions. I like to look at the expressions.” She also enjoys looking at the gifts the three Wise Men are carrying, as the gifts reflect the culture of the artist’s country.

One of the sets in the collection features dragons. “People use their imaginations with Nativities. The meaning is the same — you have the Christ Child,” Thies said.

A set from Australia features stars hanging from the stable’s roof representing the Australian Southern Cross. Kookaburras with swag hats represent the shepherds tending to their echidnas (instead of sheep). An emu (instead of a camel used as transportation) is part of the scene. The three Wise Men in akubra hats are represented by a wombat, platypus and kangaroo carrying their gifts of Aussie bush oils. Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus are a koala family.

Another set has Joseph holding Baby Jesus, which, Thies said, isn’t common.

The latest addition to Thies’ collection is a Peanuts-themed scene she received as a Christmas present from her son and daughter-in-law in 2022.

Thies purchases the scenes from a variety of places, including Fair Trade organizations such as NOVICA and The Silk Road Fair Trade Market. She has also purchased them from a man in Maine who operates World Nativity. “I go on Etsy and EBay to find a lot, too.”

