Westby's Our Savior's Lutheran Church to mark centennial of its cornerstone laying

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby will celebrate the centennial of the laying of its cornerstone, Sunday, Oct. 24.

Felix J. Malpica, bishop of the La Crosse Area Synod, will preach at the 9:30 a.m. worship service, which will be followed by a PowerPoint presentation featuring the pastors who served the congregation and church history, and the serving of cake and coffee. Everyone is welcome to the service.

Steve Holte, church council president, said because the church is known as the “chocolate church,” chocolate cake coated with white frosting and featuring a picture of the church, will be served.

Holte said the celebration on Oct. 24 is being kept simple because of COVID-19. “We have a church that’s welcoming and we want to continue its growth.”

The centennial will be celebrated through the year. Holte said once a week or every two weeks, families whose ancestors were part of the churches founding will speak about different aspects of the church. “We want to try to stimulate interest in the church.”

A brief history

According to the blog, “Westby, Wisconsin Remembered,”: “Our Savior’s Lutheran Church was formed as two streams of Norwegian Lutheranism came together in the 1880s. St. Petri (located at the present Our Savior’s cemetery) had been founded in 1857 as part of the Augustana movement which emphasized personal piety and lay preaching. In 1889 its members joined with congregants from Coon Prairie church, who, along with many other Norwegian Lutherans, opposed the Norwegian Synod’s position on predestination and had formed Our Savior’s Lutheran Church the previous year. Together they formed a new congregation which became a part of the new United Norwegian Lutheran Church in 1890. Soon Our Savior’s constructed a wooden church building in the new village of Westby and received its first pastor…”

According to the booklet, “The First Hundred Years of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Westby, Wisconsin,” in 1888 during the pastorate of the Rev. Halvorson “A dissention arose in the congregation which finally resulted in about 50 families withdrawing from the Coon Prairie Congregation and forming a new congregation.” (The congregation now known as Our Savior’s.)

The cornerstone for the current building was laid Oct. 23, 1921. The church was dedicated on June 25, 1922, with a special program that was entirely in Norwegian. The Rev. S.O. Rondestvedt was the pastor. He served the congregation from 1913-1933.

According to the booklet, “The First Hundred Years of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Westby, Wisconsin,” the total cost of the church, furnishings, fixtures, etc., was about $90,000. It was paid for by 1929.

Pastor John Dumke, the church’s current pastor, said Rondestvedt was dynamic and drew a lot of people to the congregation.

Holte said the church’s large window facing Main Street shows Jesus Christ with his hands out inviting people to the church, just as Rondestvedt did. He said Rondestvedt kept building a strong church membership. Dumke said nine ministers have served the church since Rondestvedt.

Since the cornerstone has been laid, the church has undergone some changes. In 1963, the church decided to build a parish education hall. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Aug. 25, 1963, and the cornerstone was laid after the 10:45 a.m. services on Nov. 17, 1963, with a special ceremony. The addition was dedicated July 12, 1964.

Dumke and Holte said an elevator was installed more than 30 years ago, and in 2015 needed updates were made. The upgrades included the roof, new bathrooms, electrical work, windows, doors, foundation and new HVAC system.

The upgrades took more than a year, and the church was re-dedicated Sept. 25, 2016.

