Western achieves goal for Community-Based Learning

Western Technical College announced today it has recently implemented Community-Based Learning (CBL) in 100% of its associate degree and technical college programs, a key component of its strategic plan, Experience 2025.

CBL is an approach designed to infuse community-based projects into academic programs. Examples include Western’s computer training classes, Suits for Success, and community welding workshops. The achievement to 100% was made three years early of its original goal of 2025.

“At the core of our mission, Western is about changing lives and growing our communities,” said Western Technical College President Roger Stanford. “Not only is CBL helping our community by giving back, but it also helps to instill civic duty to our students while they learn technical skills.”

To learn more information on Western’s CBL program, visit www.westerntc.edu/community-based-learning.

