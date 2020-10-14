Western announces plans for spring semester amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Western Technical College has announced changes to the spring semester pending the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic, including primarily virtual learning and limited capacity in-person classes.

Similar to the fall term, the majority of classes will continue to be led via an online or alternative format, with courses requiring in-class instruction allowing only a limited number of students.

To assist in planning, students are able to begin registering for spring semester now.

No final determination has been made regarding Western’s Residence Hall, which is operating at around 50% capacity. Mask wearing and social distancing requirements will be enforced dependent on the status of the local pandemic during second semester, which begins Monday, Jan. 11.

"As of last week, we have only one active positive case on our La Crosse campus, which reflects the great work of our staff and students in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Western president Roger Stanford. “With that said, La Crosse and our surrounding counties are not currently in a position for Western to safely expand in-person offerings at this time, but we are working hard to continue to deliver high-quality education to all of our students.”