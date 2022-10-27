 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Western Firefighter/EMT Academy to host live burn exercise

  • 0

Western Technical College’s Firefighter/EMT Academy will host a live burn exercise as part of a larger day of physical training on Saturday, Oct. 29. During this exercise, students in the academy will check doors, hose line movements, conducting hallway searches, and demonstrate fire suppression techniques in Western’s burn tower.

This event is part of Western’s Youth Fire Fighter Training program, now in its second year. The program, located at the Onalaska Fire Department, helps provide dual-credit opportunities for high school students interested in the Basic Fire Safety Certification or Western’s Fire Protection Technician program.

Equipment used during this exercise was partially funded by grants received from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services and the Wisconsin Technical College System earlier this year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian journalist and Putin's rumored goddaughter flees to Lithuania

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News