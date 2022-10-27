Western Firefighter/EMT Academy to host live burn exercise

Western Technical College’s Firefighter/EMT Academy will host a live burn exercise as part of a larger day of physical training on Saturday, Oct. 29. During this exercise, students in the academy will check doors, hose line movements, conducting hallway searches, and demonstrate fire suppression techniques in Western’s burn tower.

This event is part of Western’s Youth Fire Fighter Training program, now in its second year. The program, located at the Onalaska Fire Department, helps provide dual-credit opportunities for high school students interested in the Basic Fire Safety Certification or Western’s Fire Protection Technician program.

Equipment used during this exercise was partially funded by grants received from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services and the Wisconsin Technical College System earlier this year.