Western Foods Club to host Thanksgiving Pie Sale

Western Technical College’s Foods Club is hosting a Thanksgiving Pie sale until Nov. 12.

Varieties available include pumpkin for $12, apple streusel for $13, and pecan for $14.

Only advance, pre-paid orders are accepted. Place an order by contacting Jean Ahrens at ahrensj@westerntc.edu. Orders can be taken by a current Foods Club member as well. Checks can be made payable to “Western Foods Club.”

Pie pickup will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Western’s Union Bistro, located on the first floor of the Kumm Center, 400 6th St N., La Crosse. Pickup on Monday, Nov. 22 is by appointment only. Masks are required when entering Western buildings.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

