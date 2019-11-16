Western Technical College is offering a series of free computer training classes next week. Classes will be taught by students from Western’s Information Technology-Computer Support Specialist program.
- Facebook: Advanced Features will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Western’s Business Education Center, 405 8th St. N.
- Office 365: Exploring Sway will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Western’s Business Education Center.
- Introduction to Microsoft Teams is being offered from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at Western’s Business Education Center.
- Lightworks: Step-by-Step Video Editing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Western’s Learning Commons, Student Success Center, 400 7th St. N.
Registration is required. Email engage@westerntc.edu or call 608-785-9440 to register.
