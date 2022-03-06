Western instructor wins state award

Western Technical College’s Carl Newman was recently named Apprenticeship Instructor of the Year by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin.

An electrician of 19 years, Newman has been employed with Western since 2016. Throughout his time at Western, he has been a strong proponent of apprenticeship programs, leading to a growth in awareness of apprenticeship programs and the value they bring to the local economy.

“Carl is truly a champion for our apprenticeship programs,” said Josh Gamer, dean of the Integrated Technology Division at Western. “His vision and advocacy are highlighted through the state-of-the-art commercial and residential electrical labs Western built in 2020 at our new Apprenticeship and Industry Training Center.”

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608-785-9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

