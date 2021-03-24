Western now in Medium Risk Phase, opening more services

With La Crosse County’s COVID-19 case at a six-month low and the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative at medium strategy as of Wednesday early afternoon, Western Technical college too has moved into its medium risk phase.

The current case rate for La Crosse County is around 7 per 100,000 per day, which falls in the yellow category according to the Collaborative. Western in response to the drop in cases over the past several weeks is now operating under the medium risk phase of its return to campus plan.

Under this strategy level, services at Western’s Welcome Center, which includes admissions, cashier services, admissions coaching, financial aid, tours, and program shadows, are now available in-person, as well as via video conferencing and over the phone.

Several measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place, including mask wearing, physical distancing and self-screening upon arrival to campus buildings. Tours of the campus will be limited to two additional household members.

Appointments are encouraged for Welcome Center services, available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit www.westerntc.edu/welcome-center.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.