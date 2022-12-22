Western offering extended hours over holidays

Once again, Western Technical College will offer a select amount of student services from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 27-29 on Western’s La Crosse campus.

The majority of services will be offered at Western’s Welcome Center, 400 N. Seventh St., La Crosse. Services provided include admissions coaching, cashier’s office, financial aid and advising.

In addition, Western’s Student Life Office and Campus Shop will be open at the Kumm Center, 411 N. Seventh St. Western’s Veterans Center will be open Dec. 28-29 only during the highlighted hours. Advising also will be hosting virtual appointments during this time.

All other offices, including regional locations, will be closed. Western offices will be closed for the holidays Dec. 23, 26, and 30, as well as Jan. 2.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.