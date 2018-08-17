U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announced Friday that Western Technical College has received a $564,093 grant from the National Science Foundation’s Advanced Technical Education Program.
The grant will be used to develop courses at Western to prepare students with the skills needed for new manufacturing and automation processes. The new programs will also feature a collaboration with UW-Stout, offering Western students interested in advancing their degrees a continuation program leading to a four-year degree.
“Western is thrilled to begin work on this new project, which will engage industry, secondary education students and teachers, two-year college students and faculty, and two-year partners,” said Joshua Gamer, vice president of academic affairs for Western Technical College.
Many manufacturers in rural Wisconsin are adopting updated manufacturing equipment and more efficient processes, but students in Wisconsin’s technical colleges are still learning with outdated or aging equipment and educational materials. This project will develop an advanced mechatronics program to prepare more technicians and students with the skills to support industrial automation.
