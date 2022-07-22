Western removes testing, transcript requirements for majority of programs

Western Technical College has announced the removal of testing and high school transcript requirements for a majority of programs, including programs in the General Studies, Business, and Integrated Technology Divisions.

The move further helps remove financial and logistical barriers to students entering a number of programs. High school transcripts will still be required for all Health and Public Safety programs, with the exception of Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Nursing Assistant (NA).

“Over the course of time, we have discovered that transcripts and testing are not necessarily exclusive components to measure a student’s potential readiness at Western,” said Deb Hether, interim Vice President of Student Service and Engagement at Western. “Removing these barriers help open more opportunities for students.”

To learn more information on Western’s application process, visit www.westerntc.edu/apply.