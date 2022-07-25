Western’s agriculture, horticulture programs receive $50,000 grant

Western Technical College’s agriculture and horticulture programs received a $50,000 grant from Compeer Financial’s Agriculture and Rural Initiative.

The funding helps Western’s agriculture and horticulture programs purchase simulator equipment for hydroponic farming, which involves the growing of plants without soil.

In addition to the grant, the Initiative provided two annual $1,250 scholarships to award students enrolled in agriculture programs. Western was one of only five colleges in Wisconsin receiving grant money from the Initiative.

“Compeer’s support of technical colleges through these grants comes at just the right time, especially here at Western,” said Dona Goede, instructor for the Agri-Business Science Technology program at Western. “All of our agricultural programs are evolving as the industry changes. This grant will not only help us procure the technology we need in the classroom to teach the future employees in the industry, but it will also help us get the word out about the first-rate educational opportunities that we have right here in the region.”

“The future of agriculture and our client’s farms rely on a strong, vibrant and robust agricultural workforce, and our partners in higher education provide opportunities for young adults to explore and gain hands-on experience in these careers,” said Greg Nelson, a Compeer Financial Director. “Our clients continue to list workforce development among their highest concerns, and these grants and scholarships are the first step to improving this challenge for the industry.”

To learn more information on Western’s agriculture and horticulture programs, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu/academic-programs/agriculture-food-and-natural-resources.