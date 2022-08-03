Western’s AJ Clauss to co-chair statewide committee on diversity

Western Technical College’s AJ Clauss has recently been appointed co-chair of the Wisconsin Technical College System’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee.

Clauss currently serves as the equity and inclusion coordinator at Western, where Clauss established a grassroots faculty and staff change initiative called Equity Leaders. Clauss also serves on Western’s Diversity Advocacy Team, creating actionable solutions to inequity in higher education. Clauss will co-chair the committee for two years, which focuses on policy reform, equity in student access, closing equity gaps and increasing transparency.

“I am excited for this opportunity to represent Western, the La Crosse community, and WTCS DEI Committee to move forward with the incredible equity initiatives already in the works,” said Clauss. “We will continue to center the needs and experiences of historically marginalized groups to collectively create change.”

To learn more information on Western’s DEI initiatives, visit www.westerntc.edu/equity-inclusion-community-engagement.