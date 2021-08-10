 Skip to main content
Western’s Cavalier Cupboard adds perishable food items
Western Technical College has announced a number of changes to its on campus food pantry, the Cavalier Cupboard.

Starting this month, the Cavalier Cupboard now hosts a refrigerator for items such as butter, milk, cottage cheese, and cheese. The Cupboard is now also open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Students are asked to register for access to the Cupboard in room 222 of the Student Success Center.

The Cavalier Cupboard was started in 2014 by a Western Technical College student who recognized the need to provide food for students. Since opening, the pantry has served over 5,000 students and their families.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu

