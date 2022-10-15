 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western’s Residence Hall to host Halloween event

Western Technical College’s Student Life department and the Student Place of Action, Culture, and Empowerment will host a Halloween event for kids of all ages on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Western’s Residence Hall, 820 La Crosse St., La Crosse.

Western Residence Hall students will offer treats and host games for children and their families. The event is free and open to the public, but non-perishable food donations to Western’s food pantry, the Cavalier Cupboard, is strongly encouraged as admission to into the event.

To learn more about the event, contact Leah DurninHoover at DurninHooverL@westerntc.edu.

