Western's Union Bistro to reopen Jan. 30

Western Technical College’s student-run restaurant will be back in business later this month.

The Union Bistro, located on the first floor of the Kumm Center, will open its doors for the spring semester Thursday, Jan. 30.

Run by Western’s culinary students, the Union Bistro gives aspiring chefs and restaurant workers firsthand experience operating a restaurant. The theme of the restaurant changes each week, allowing customers to order an array of different dishes, and giving students an introduction to various types of cuisine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The Union Bistro is such a great aspect of our culinary management program,” said Deb Klug, an instructor who oversees the restaurant. “Students learn all aspects of a restaurant — including customer service, sanitation, production and timing. This is a culmination of all their training at Western.”

The Union Bistro will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. each Thursday of the spring semester, except for March 5.

Entrees cost between $7 and $9, while appetizers and other small plates cost between $3 and $5.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling Klug at 608-785-9215 or emailing her at klugd@westerntc.edu.

To learn more about Western’s culinary management and culinary assistant programs, call 608-785-9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0