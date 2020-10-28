Western, Stout announce transfer agreement

Western Technical College and UW-Stout announced a transfer agreement Wednesday which will allows students in select programs to more easily obtain their bachelor's degree.

Under the partnership Western students who have completed the Electromechanical Technology and Automation Systems Technology associate degree programs may transfer into UW-Stout’s Engineering Technology-Automation bachelor’s degree program, and Western's Mechanical Design Technology program students can transfer into UW-Stout’s Engineering Technology-Mechanical Design bachelor’s degree program.

“This is an exciting time for our students,” said Josh Gamer, dean of the integrated technology division at Western. “Graduates who have an interest in pursuing an Engineering Technology bachelor’s degree can now complete it at the University of Wisconsin Stout in as little as 67 credits. This is a career area with tremendous job growth and high wages.”