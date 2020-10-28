 Skip to main content
Western, Stout announce transfer agreement
Western Technical College and UW-Stout announced a transfer agreement Wednesday which will allows students in select programs to more easily obtain their bachelor's degree.

Under the partnership Western students who have completed the Electromechanical Technology and Automation Systems Technology associate degree programs may transfer into UW-Stout’s Engineering Technology-Automation bachelor’s degree program, and Western's Mechanical Design Technology program students can transfer into UW-Stout’s Engineering Technology-Mechanical Design bachelor’s degree program.

“This is an exciting time for our students,” said Josh Gamer, dean of the integrated technology division at Western. “Graduates who have an interest in pursuing an Engineering Technology bachelor’s degree can now complete it at the University of Wisconsin Stout in as little as 67 credits. This is a career area with tremendous job growth and high wages.”

“We are excited to partner with Western in a transfer agreement that creates additional pathways for student career readiness,” said Gindy Neidermyer, interim dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Management at UW-Stout. “Western’s alumni in these fields will find the UW-Stout Engineering Technology program and its concentrations in Mechanical Design and Automation to be a great next step in their advancement as leaders in the engineering fields.”

To learn more information on Western’s Electromechanical Technology program, visit www.westerntc.edu/electromechanical-technology. To learn more on Western’s Automation Systems Technology program, visit www.westerntc.edu/automation-systems-technology.

Rising Star: Josh Gamer (copy)

Josh Gamer, dean of the Integrated Technology division at Western Technical College, is recognized Wednesday during the Rising Stars under 40 reception at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts. 19 people from the 7 Rivers Region were recognized for their professional excellence, community service, innovative thinking and entrepreneurial spirit.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

