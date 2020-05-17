Western Tech offers working-from-home webinars

Western Technical College’s Business and Industry Services will offer free weekly webinars for the public from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. May 19 and 26.
Tuesday’s topic will be “Your Strengths are your Superpower During a Crisis” and must be registered for at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IMZFvjZGQIeGta8z1PC47g.
Thursday’s Topic will be “Work-life...Balance or Integration?” and cover the maintenance and need for balance while working from home. The session must be registered for at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3H_6TVGkQDWtNqLtb_-X9A.
To learn more about the Business and Industry Services, call 608-785-9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu/business-and-industry-services.
