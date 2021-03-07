 Skip to main content
Western Tech to host Zoom screening of Black-ASL film
Western Tech to host Zoom screening of Black-ASL film

As part of the “Make Change Film Series,” Western Technical College will show the film, “Signing Black in America,” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 9 via Zoom.

The film highlights the history of Black American Sign Language (BASL), a distinct dialect of American Sign Language (ASL) used commonly by deaf Black Americans in the United States. Following the showing, attendees will participate in a short interactive conversation.

The film series is free and open to the public. To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/2M1b55W.

