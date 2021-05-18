 Skip to main content
Western Technical College apprentices receive scholarships
Nineteen Western Technical College construction and industrial trade apprentices received $1,500 scholarships from Ascendium Education Group, a non-profit organization that helps students across the country repay federal student loans.

The recipients include:

Benjamin Ard of West Salem

William Coppernoll of La Crosse

NIcholas De Vault of La Crosse

Alex Pedretti of Holmen

Amanda Ryan of La Crosse

Benjamin Silha of La Crosse

Dustin Wilhelm of La Crosse

Will Halter of La Crosse

The scholarship money comes from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program, which helps apprentices purchase tools, clothing, and equipment vital to their trades.

This year, Ascendium awarded a total of $375,000 in Tools of the Trade scholarships to 250 construction and industrial trade apprentices in the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS). Since the program’s inception, 94 percent of recipients across the WTCS have either completed or continued their apprenticeships the following semester.

To learn more information on Western’s apprenticeship programs, visit www.westerntc.edu/apprenticeship.

