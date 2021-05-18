Western Technical College apprentices receive scholarships

Nineteen Western Technical College construction and industrial trade apprentices received $1,500 scholarships from Ascendium Education Group, a non-profit organization that helps students across the country repay federal student loans.
The recipients include:
Benjamin Ard of West Salem
William Coppernoll of La Crosse
NIcholas De Vault of La Crosse
Alex Pedretti of Holmen
Amanda Ryan of La Crosse
Benjamin Silha of La Crosse
Dustin Wilhelm of La Crosse
Will Halter of La Crosse
The scholarship money comes from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program, which helps apprentices purchase tools, clothing, and equipment vital to their trades.
This year, Ascendium awarded a total of $375,000 in Tools of the Trade scholarships to 250 construction and industrial trade apprentices in the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS). Since the program’s inception, 94 percent of recipients across the WTCS have either completed or continued their apprenticeships the following semester.
To learn more information on Western’s apprenticeship programs, visit www.westerntc.edu/apprenticeship.