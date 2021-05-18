Western Technical College apprentices receive scholarships

The scholarship money comes from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program, which helps apprentices purchase tools, clothing, and equipment vital to their trades.

This year, Ascendium awarded a total of $375,000 in Tools of the Trade scholarships to 250 construction and industrial trade apprentices in the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS). Since the program’s inception, 94 percent of recipients across the WTCS have either completed or continued their apprenticeships the following semester.