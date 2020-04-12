Western Technical College awards Distinguished Alumni Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Western Technical College's Alumni Association awarded this year's Distinguished Alumni Award to Chad Wehrs, owner of Wehrs Machine and Racing Products and an advocate for technical education and careers in the area.

Wehrs was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Western's commencement ceremony on April 25. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony has been postponed.

Wehrs graduated in 1997 from the Machine Tooling program and used his life savings to begin purchasing equipment in designing and creating vehicle parts. After 23 years, his business remains strong, provides vehicle parts and products to racers all over the world and employs several Western graduates.

Western’s Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes dedicated service to the community or nation, leadership, personal growth and achievement, professional achievement, and contributions to the Western district.

For more information on Western’s Distinguished Alumni Award, including a list of previous winners, visit www.westerntc.edu/alumni-association.

