Young men and women who graduate from the Wisconsin Challenge Academy will soon get a headstart on a college education.
Western Technical College announced on Tuesday that it partnering with the Fort McCoy-based Challenge Academy, awarding three college credits to students who complete the program. The partnership is especially meaningful, officials say, because the at-risk students who attend the Challenge Academy often need extra motivation to pursue a college degree.
“We want to provide education and make our students successful, and so do they,” said Tracy Noyes, credit for prior learning specialist at Western. “Some of these students might not come back to Western — a lot are from Milwaukee or Madison. But they’ll at least have those credits, and in five or 10 years, they might want to come back to higher education.
“It also proves that they can do college-level work. That’s part of the issue we have with a lot of students.”
The Challenge Academy runs a 22-week program for men and women between 16 and 19 years old. It seeks to provide values, skills, education and self-discipline to students who have struggled in a traditional school setting.
Noyes said Western can treat the program like a three-credit course because it closely mirrors the college’s Professionalism and Success course.
“When we looked at the course curriculum, we saw that they covered pretty much the same things,” Noyes said. “Western is really happy with this partnership.”
Added Peter Blum, a director at the Challenge Academy, in a news release: “Each year, hundreds of Wisconsin’s youth who are at-risk of not graduating high school make the choice to enroll in the Challenge Academy. We are thrilled to see Western offer our Cadets the opportunity to earn college credits while enrolled in the program.”
Also on Tuesday, Noyes announced that Western is creating a six-credit certificate program that uses the three credits from either the Challenge Academy or the “Professionalism and Success” course, and three credits from a “Quality Customer Service” course.
“That certificate is something that students can put on their resume,” she said. “It might be the difference when they’re out looking for jobs.”
