Western Technical College grad volunteers to be on frontline of pandemic in New York City

Wiles, who says he and his coworkers have enough PPE, has seen some improvements at NYC Health + Hospitals-Bellevue.

For example, the hospital had 120 ventilators running and only three respiratory therapists to manage them the weekend before Wiles arrived. On Monday, the hospital had 13 people running 106 ventilators, within the 10 ventilators to 1 respiratory therapist ratio medical centers prefer to maintain.

But the situation is no less serious.

Almost no patient has a room to themselves as hospitals push their capacity. And with space in rooms at a premium, couches, desks and chairs have been forced out into the hallways, where stray linen carts that don’t have time to be restocked are abandoned.

Wiles is paged multiple times a day to respond to cardiac or respiratory arrest brought on by COVID-19 — he counted eight on April 19.

The day before, he responded to a respiratory/cardiac arrest that lasted two hours and left him drenched in sweat; the patient’s life was saved. That’s not to mention the constant call of doctors searching for respiratory therapists.