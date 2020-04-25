Western Technical College grad volunteers to be on frontline of pandemic in New York City

The streets of New York City are nearly empty and equally silent.
Few people venture outside, and fewer cars dot the normally vibrant international hub. Even the sounds of sirens are less frequent than one might expect as the city with 16% of the United States’ confirmed COVID-19 cases has come to a halt.
It’s a completely different world inside New York City’s hospitals — one that Western Technical College graduate Talman Wiles is in the heart of.
“It’s just like every gaudy tornado movie or natural disaster movie where they show the hospital and it’s just trash on the ground, people running around,” Wiles said. “That’s exactly what this hospital looks like.”
Wiles — an Eyota, Minnesota, resident who works at Children’s Minnesota Hospital-Minneapolis — is a respiratory therapist and one of thousands who have volunteered to work on the frontlines in New York City, the country’s epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.
He’ll be in the city for eight weeks and is currently working at NYC Health + Hospitals-Bellevue in Midtown Manhattan.
“It felt natural initially,” Wiles said of volunteering. “I’m always a jump-first, think-later kind of person. I had to really dial it back on this one and be like, ‘Talman, is this a smart decision? This is a deadly virus. This is the epicenter of this deadly virus. Is it really smart for you to be going there?’
“And I thought to myself, ‘I could be getting the same virus at my hospital in Minneapolis — it only takes one to get infected. So why not come here and do some good?’”
Wiles arrived April 12 to what seemed like a ghost town — he was one of 12 people on his flight, which received a round of applause for the health care workers on board upon landing.
He had his orientation the next day and started work at NYC Health + Hospitals-Bellevue, a 25-story facility with more than 800 beds, on April 14.
“The first day was exhausting. I felt like I ran a marathon,” Wiles said. “It was overwhelming to walk around every corner and just see more and more and more and more patients. Every turn, there were patients.”
The workload has remained relentless.
Wiles worked 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Wednesday — his first day off — checking in on about 25 patients between two or three floors with a partner.
He’s doing a variety of tasks on any given day, from taking arterial blood gas draws to intubating patients to responding to cardiac arrest.
Somewhere in there, he’ll grab lunch — maybe at noon, maybe at 3 p.m. — and that’s essentially the only time in his 12-hour shift that he removes his N95 mask, which is bound to leave marks despite putting Band-Aids on his cheeks and using 3-D printed ear-savers.
“It’s real. It hurts,” Wiles said. “... I bring extra undershirts with me, an extra scrub top so I can change out throughout the day, but it’s almost not even worth it because I’m just going to soak these ones (with sweat) again.”
Wiles says he’s doing well emotionally despite facing traumatic situations regularly. His daily routine helps with that — he walks the 2 miles back to his hotel if days are rough and calls his mother every day as soon as his shift is up before FaceTiming his 8-year-old son, Sean — as do his previous experiences.
Wiles was born in Austin, Texas, and his family moved to Stewartville, Minnesota, in 1991.
After graduating high school, Wiles pursued a career as a police officer — “I always tell people I grew up playing cops and robbers and never wanted to quit,” he said — and served for 10 years in a number of communities from Mankato to Wabasha, which helps him compartmentalize his work.
What mattered the most to Wiles as a police officer was helping people — something also reflected in his time spent as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for nearly the past decade — and in 2016, he decided to go back to school to help people in a different way: He entered the medical field.
Wiles spent a year at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, before attending Western Technical College, La Crosse, from which he graduated in 2019 with a degree in respiratory care.
He feels both schools prepared him for what he’s facing and says Western helped him become familiar with all types of ventilators, which are crucial in the battle against COVID-19, a respiratory disease.
“It was actually kind of nice because Western had a lot of variety of ventilators, which at the time I thought was kind of crappy. I was like, ‘Why are we using this old junk that nobody’s ever seen before?’” Wiles said. “Then I come here to New York, and I am running ventilators that have probably not been in mass production since the early ’90s. It’s old stuff, but it works. It’s safe, it works, it’s tried and true.”
Still, Wiles has never seen anything like the current state of New York City.
As of Saturday morning, there have been 146,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, and Queens has the most cases of any borough with 45,313. Manhattan, the borough Wiles is working in, is fourth out of New York City’s five boroughs in terms of cases but still has 18,252.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily press conference on Wednesday that hospitalizations were dropping in the state but warned that the state must remain vigilant as local officials are politically pressured to reopen businesses.
“Frankly, this is no time to act stupidly. Period.” Cuomo said. “I don’t know how else to say it.”
Wiles, who says he and his coworkers have enough PPE, has seen some improvements at NYC Health + Hospitals-Bellevue.
For example, the hospital had 120 ventilators running and only three respiratory therapists to manage them the weekend before Wiles arrived. On Monday, the hospital had 13 people running 106 ventilators, within the 10 ventilators to 1 respiratory therapist ratio medical centers prefer to maintain.
But the situation is no less serious.
Almost no patient has a room to themselves as hospitals push their capacity. And with space in rooms at a premium, couches, desks and chairs have been forced out into the hallways, where stray linen carts that don’t have time to be restocked are abandoned.
Wiles is paged multiple times a day to respond to cardiac or respiratory arrest brought on by COVID-19 — he counted eight on April 19.
The day before, he responded to a respiratory/cardiac arrest that lasted two hours and left him drenched in sweat; the patient’s life was saved. That’s not to mention the constant call of doctors searching for respiratory therapists.
“I can tell you every single doctor in the hospital knows who we are, and they yell up and down the hallways for us,” Wiles said. “... I’ve taken a piece of tape and written my name and then my profession — so R.T. — at the end of it, so it just says Talman, R.T. We’ve all done it, and (doctors) all look down the hallways, and they just look for R.T.”
In such a high-paced environment, the staff has been forced to simplify its communications and revert to the basics as volunteers from across the country — Wiles has seen volunteers from Arizona, California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Washington — flock to New York City.
“It has been amazing,” Wiles said of working with volunteers from other states. “Everybody is here for the same reason, has the same intentions. There’s no egos.”
Wiles is nearly done with two of his eight weeks in New York. And while the work is certainly tiring, he says it’s worth it and is optimistic about the rest of his time there.
He’ll return to Eyota in early June, just in time for his son’s birthday.
“He was nervous at first,” Wiles said. “... I’m like, ‘Buddy, I’m not going to see you until your birthday. Are you OK with me not seeing you until your birthday party?’ He thought hard about it, and he’s like, ‘Are you going to be helping people?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to help a lot of people. He’s like, ‘That’s OK, you can go.’
“He knows I’m helping people, and I’m here for a reason.”
