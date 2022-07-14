Western Technical College in La Crosse receives grant to expand firefighter training academy

Western Technical College in La Crosse recently received a $190,00 grant to expand its firefighter training academy over the next two years.

The program provides training and certifications to high school seniors looking to become firefighters through a mix of hands-on and online education. The grant will largely go toward purchasing equipment for the students and expanding the curriculum, according to Kevin Dean, dean of health and public safety at Western.

The grant was presented by the Western Technical College System President Morna Foy on Wednesday. This funding is similar to a $20,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services awarded in May.

Dean said ongoing staffing shortages in public safety motivated Western Technical College to begin this program.

"We believe it's very important at Western to really talk to our young students that are in high school, to show them that a career in fire service or a career in public safety is a good career," Dean said. "They're well paying jobs, good benefits, longevity, and it's a great way to support themselves and their family."

The academy was successfully piloted at the Onalaska Fire Department this year, Dean said. Western has also run a similar EMT certification program for the past four years.

With this additional funding, the academy could be held at different locations around the region and have a farther reach in the future. Right now, the fire departments that can participate must have specific training equipment, so the academy will likely continue to be held in Onalaska for the next few years, Dean said.

"We want to make sure that whether you're in one of our more urban areas, like La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, or you're in some of our very rural areas, that again you have those firefighters needed to help in all of those various communities," Dean said.