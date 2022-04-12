Western Technical College launches new Associate of Arts Degree

Western Technical College is launching a new Associate of Arts transfer degree beginning this fall, following approval by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents last week.

The agreement expands on Western’s Associate of Science-Liberal Arts (ASLA) transfer degree to offer both an Associate of Science and Associate of Arts track, allowing students to transfer with junior standing at one of Western’s four-year transfer partners.

The new degree track offers additional credits in Humanities and Social Sciences, with less emphasis in Mathematics and Natural Science.

“This is truly an historic day for Western Technical College,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “Above all, this agreement makes bachelor’s degrees more attainable to more people. Students save money by taking general education courses at Western and transferring the credits to a four-year university. This has been decades in the making, and it’s a big win for our community.”

Western has transfer agreements with several area universities. In 2020, more than 700 students transferred to four-year institutions including Viterbo University, UW-La Crosse, Winona State, UW-Stout, UW-Madison, Upper Iowa University, and UW-Green Bay.

To learn more about Western’s transfer options, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu/university-transfer.

