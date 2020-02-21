You are the owner of this article.
Western Technical college offering business course for veterans
Western Technical college offering business course for veterans

Western Technical College, in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration and Veterans Business Outreach Centers, will offer “Boots to Business Reboot” for veterans and their families from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Western's Student Success Center, Room 124, 400 N. Seventh St.

The course will provide an overview of entrepreneurship and applicable business fundamentals while introducing techniques for evaluating the feasibility of business concepts. Veterans, active duty service members and their spouses are eligible to participate.

To register, visit www.bit.ly/b2bmar05 or call 608-204-8909.

