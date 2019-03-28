Western Technical College is hosting a free tax assistance event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Business Education Center, 405 Eighth St.
Individuals and married couples making less than $66,000 in 2018 are eligible to have a volunteer help prepare a 2018 tax return or to use MyFreeTaxes.com to file for free on their own using an onsite computer.
Attendees must bring a photo I.D., Social Security cards, wage and earning statements, health insurance statements, a copy of last year’s federal and state returns and proof of bank account routing and account numbers.
Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 608-784-8380.
For more information, visit www.westerntc.edu/events.
