Western Technical College offering Nursing Assistant courses this spring term

Western Technical College is offering a number of Nursing Assistant courses at various Western locations throughout the Spring Term.

January offerings include locations at the La Crosse campus, Sparta Public Training Facility, as well as Western’s Tomah Regional Learning Location.

March offerings include the La Crosse Campus, as well as Western’s Black River Falls, Mauston, and Viroqua locations.

“There is a huge need for Nursing Assistants in our community,” said Joan Miksis, associate dean in the Health and Public Safety Division at Western. “Benefits include sign-on bonuses, great pay, and is a pre-requisite for Western’s Nursing-Associate Degree program. We are well-positioned to help our community fill this need.”

For more information on specific courses and times, as well as enrollment information, visit www.westerntc.edu/nursing-assistant.

