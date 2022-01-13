Western Technical College reports 4% enrollment gain

Western Technical College announced Thursday that enrollment for the Spring Term is up over 4 percent from the year prior, as more classes resume face-to-face programing during the academic year.

Data shows enrollment is up 4.6% from the 2021 Spring Term, with 1,022.73 full time equivalent (FTE) students. Taking into account part-time students, the total enrollment for the term is 3,488.

Approximately one third of students are in at least one face-to-face course, as well as a third of students enrolled in at least one blended or hybrid course. These figures will continue to adjust throughout the term.

“Because so many industries are looking for skilled labor, these enrollment figures are not surprising,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “As we continue to offer class formats that meet our students’ needs, we are finding more students return to higher education.”

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

