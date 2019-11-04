{{featured_button_text}}

Western Technical College's Foods Club is hosting a Thanksgiving Pie sale, running through Nov. 8. Pie pick-up will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Western Tech's Union Bistro on the first floor of the Kumm Center, 400 Sixth St. N., La Crosse.

Varieties available include pumpkin for $11, apple-streusel for $12 and pecan for $14. Orders can be placed by contacting Deb Klug at 608-785-9215 or by email at klugd@westerntc.edu.

For more information on Western's programs and services, visit westerntc.edu.

