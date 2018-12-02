Holiday pie was served up a little early for some Western Technical College staff and faculty members at a recent student government meeting.
But instead of savoring every bite, this pie went smack dab in their face.
Western President Roger Stanford, along with psychology instructor Alissa Minten and Student Life coordinator Leah Durnin Hoover, were the whipped cream victims of a fundraiser by Western’s Student Government.
“When the candidates were actually getting pied, I heard nothing but laughter from the students,” said student government President Rebecca Bolton.
For weeks, students had been voting with money on who they would like to see get a pie thrown in their face. The top three with the most money raised were then subjected to the punishment.
“Staff members are more recognizable than even us super-involved students, so we thought it would gain more attention and students would have more fun if they had the chance to pie a staff member in the face,” said Bolton.
One hundred percent of the money was donated to flood victims in Coon Valley.
“One of our students knows families directly impacted in that area,” said Bolton. “It became a clear choice after connecting with Coon Valley’s clerk/treasurer who explained that families are still in need several months after the flooding.”
Western’s Student Government serves as the official voice of the students, and acts as a liaison between students and Western’s administration. The committee meets every first and third Monday of the month, sanctioning clubs, organizing events, and finding more ways to engage the student body.
Student Government also provides volunteers for Operation: River Watch, in collaboration with UW-La Crosse and Viterbo University, which helps patrol Riverside Park on weekend evenings.
Despite this, Bolton felt Western’s committee could do more.
“One of the focuses of Student Government this year is showing our campus community that we can make a difference, whether that be on our campus or in the community,” said Bolton.
Even after being the victim of a pie, Stanford said it shows the commitment Western students and staff have for the community.
“I am so proud of these students,” said Stanford. “It was a job well done by everyone involved, and it shows that when our community is in need, our students and staff step up.”
All together, $711 was raised during the event, far surpassing the goal.
“I think this fundraiser opened people’s eyes as to what students can do,” said Bolton. “It shows that Western students are serious about being proactive in our community.”
To learn more about Western’s Student Government or any other club or organization on campus, click here.
