Western Technical College to host application drive

Western Technical College is hosting "Make Your Mark Month," an application drive throughout November, waiving the $30 application fee Nov. 1-30.

Students who apply and are accepted by the end of the month will also receive a special Western gift in the mail.

Western is also hosting a Discover Western event on Monday, Nov. 22 from 4 ti 6:30 p.m. The event will include an admissions presentation, application assistance, tours of campus, financial aid information, and Western giveaways. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space is limited.

To learn more information, visit www.westerntc.edu/makeyourmark

