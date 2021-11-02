 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Western Technical College to host application drive

  • 0

Western Technical College is hosting "Make Your Mark Month," an application drive throughout November, waiving the $30 application fee Nov. 1-30.

Students who apply and are accepted by the end of the month will also receive a special Western gift in the mail.

Western is also hosting a Discover Western event on Monday, Nov. 22 from 4  ti 6:30 p.m. The event will include an admissions presentation, application assistance, tours of campus, financial aid information, and Western giveaways. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space is limited.

To learn more information, visit www.westerntc.edu/makeyourmark

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese hospital improves hospital care with 5G

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News