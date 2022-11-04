Western Technical College to host Apprenticeship Open House

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Western Technical College will host an Apprenticeship Open House event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Western’s Apprenticeship and Industry Training Center, 2860 21st Place S., La Crosse.

The event will offer interested individuals to learn more about Western’s Apprenticeship programs, including the opportunity to see robotics in action, as well as demonstrations on conduit bending. The event will also offer the opportunity to individuals to tour the new lab spaces and meet with local apprenticeship employers.

“Apprenticeships are becoming more popular for students and employers,” said Josh Gamer, dean of the Integrated Technology division at Western. “Students actually earn a wage while attending college classes. Several of these salaries reach $70,000-$80,000.”

The event is free and open to the public. To learn more about Western’s Apprenticeship programs, visit www.westerntc.edu/apprenticeship.