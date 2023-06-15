Western Technical College will host Healthcare Hullabaloo for middle school students from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 20-21 at the Health Science Center, 1300 Badger St. Students will explore a number of health care careers at this event sponsored by UW-La Crosse, Viterbo, and Western. Topics include dietetics, speech and language, anatomy, nuclear med tech, radiation therapy, and physical therapy. The event is free for qualifying students.