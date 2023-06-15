Western Technical College will host Healthcare Hullabaloo for middle school students from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 20-21 at the Health Science Center, 1300 Badger St. Students will explore a number of health care careers at this event sponsored by UW-La Crosse, Viterbo, and Western. Topics include dietetics, speech and language, anatomy, nuclear med tech, radiation therapy, and physical therapy. The event is free for qualifying students.
Contact Eric Jacobson, public affairs specialist, at JacobsonE@westerntc.edu or call 608-785-9291 for more information